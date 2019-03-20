Alberta election: How, when, where to vote

Albertans will head to the polls for the provincial election on Tuesday, April 16.

This page is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about who can vote, where to vote and how to vote.

New boundaries were drawn for the 2019 election, so you may not be voting in the same riding as you did in the 2015 provincial election. Use our handy riding lookup tool to find out which constituency you live in and which candidates are running in your area.

READ MORE: Alberta election: Find your riding and candidates

Who can vote?

To cast your ballot in the spring election you must be a Canadian citizen who lives in Alberta and is at least 18 years old.

You must be registered to vote. If you are not registered to vote, or have questions, contact Elections Alberta online or by phone at 1-877-422-8683.

Advance polls

Beyond visiting a polling station on election day, there are several other ways to ensure your vote counts this April.

Advance polls will be open across the province from Tuesday, April 9 to Saturday, April 13. Polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year, Albertans can vote at any advance poll in the province and receive a ballot for their electoral division. This is only available during the advance poll, not on election day. On election day, voters must cast their ballot at their designated polling station.

READ MORE: Voting change allows Alberta university students to participate in election

Mail-in/special ballot

Those who are away during the advance polls or on election day can request a mail-in ballot through Elections Alberta.

Special mail-in ballots can also be requested by people who are physically unable to make it to a polling station, are in jail or are living in a remote area. Elections officers, candidates and official agents or scrutineers also qualify for a mail-in ballots.

Voters can apply for a special ballot at their local returning office or online.

All special ballots must be received by the returning officer before 8 p.m. on April 16 to be counted.

READ MORE: Alberta election fact check

Declined ballot

Voters who wish to vote but do not like any of the candidates have the option to decline their ballot. This means, at the polling station the voter can return their ballot to the election officer and state they do not wish to mark it.

Declined ballots are recorded in election records.

People who decline their ballots are still included in voter turnout statistics. Elections Alberta said the number of declined ballots could be considered a message from the electors regarding their thoughts on the candidates available to them.

Election day

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16. Information on where to vote can be found on the Elections Alberta website.

The 2015 provincial election saw the highest voter turnout in 22 years. In total, 58.25 per cent of Albertans cast a ballot.