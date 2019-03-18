Decision Alberta 2019

Canada
March 18, 2019 2:56 pm
Updated: March 18, 2019 3:01 pm

Alberta election promise tracker: Where do the parties stand on the major issues?

By Staff Global News
Albertans will be heading to the polls before the end of May for a spring election. While the provincial election has yet to be called, by law, it must be held between March 1 and May 31, 2019.

If you’re undecided on who to vote for, Global News has you covered. From health care and education to infrastructure and the economy, we’re keeping track of every promise made by the main political parties vying for your vote.

We’ve broken it down, so you can choose to track the promises by topic or party.

Promises by party

Alberta NDP

United Conservative Party

Alberta Party

Alberta Liberal Party

Each party’s stance on the issues

Spending, taxes and the economy

Health care

Education

Infrastructure

Carbon tax

Promises will be tracked throughout the election campaign, so be sure to check back here for updated party platforms.

