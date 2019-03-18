How Global News is covering Alberta election 2019

While the writ has yet to be dropped, Albertans are gearing up for the spring election and Global News will have everything you need to help you make an informed decision.

On election night, Global News will have robust election coverage online, on social media and on-air — through both television and radio broadcasts. Specific details of our election night coverage will be released closer to election day, the date of which is still not known.

Global News will also have comprehensive coverage throughout the campaign, through polling, fact checking and promise tracking.

Riding lookup tool

If you need help finding which riding you are in, use our handy riding look-up tool.

Each riding profile includes a list of the candidates, along with a brief history of the constituency.

Promise tracker

From health care and education to infrastructure and the economy, we’re keeping track of every promise made by the main political parties vying for your vote.

To track the promises by topic or party, click here.

Fact checking

The Alberta Election Fact Check segment will examine claims made from all political parties and special interest groups and find out how true they are and provide context around these issues for Albertans.

The intent is to be a non-partisan reality check on what politicians are saying leading up to the election. Hopefully, it will help voters cut through the noise and provide background and facts around contentious issues.

While the provincial election has yet to be called, by law, it must be held between March 1 and May 31, 2019.