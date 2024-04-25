Speed a factor in serious-injury collision that sent motorcyclist to hospital: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said speed was a factor in a crash that sent a motorcyclist to hospital in life-threatening condition on Tuesday night.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the collision happened just before 9 p.m. on 32nd Avenue Northeast near 6th Street Northeast.

Officers noticed a man in his 40s operating a motorcycle without a licence plate. The CPS said the motorcyclist approached 6th Street at a high rate of speed after noticing police.

Police said at the same time, a car being operated by a man in his 30s was travelling south on 6th Street, and turned east onto 32nd Avenue Northeast.

Police believe the motorcycle failed to stop at a red light and struck the car.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he remains. The driver of the car was transported to hospital with minor injuries.