Calgary police looking for suspect in March southeast hotel homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a southeast hotel homicide last month.

At around 3 p.m. on March 25, police responded to reports of a shooting at a Super 8 hotel in the 0 to 100 block of Shawville Road Southeast.

Officers found a man in one of the suites on the fourth floor suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead on the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

An autopsy identified the victim as 29-year-old Liban Abdirahman.

Abdirahman was the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

On Monday, police said they are looking for a suspect believed to have been involved in the shooting after considering the evidence provided.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described to be in his 20s with a slim build and approximately six fee tall. He was wearing blue shoes, camouflage jeans and a long, green winter coat at the time of the shooting. He was last seen driving a grey 2016 to 2018 Ford Focus with a hatchback.

Police said they believe the suspect has ties to Edmonton.

“We are asking anyone who believes they have information that will help us identify this individual to come forward,” said acting Staff Sgt. John Pearson in an emailed statement. “One man lost his life, and the person responsible needs to be held accountable.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Adam Toy, Global News.