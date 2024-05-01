Motorcyclist dead after Highway 401 crash near Port Union

Ontario Provincial Police say a 27-year-old motorcyclist from Toronto has died after a crash on Highway 401 with a pickup truck on Wednesday morning.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Port Union.
Schmidt said the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital without any vital signs. In an update a short time later, police said the motorcyclist died.
The westbound collector lanes are closed on Highway 401 at Whites Road but traffic can still use the express lanes, Schmidt said.
He said the closure will last several hours for the investigation to determine what exactly happened.
The eastbound lanes are not affected by the crash.
“If you were in the area prior to the crash just after 7:10 this morning please call the Toronto OPP,” Schmidt said Wednesday, adding that there were reports of a motorcyclist travelling at a high-rate of speed prior to the crash.
Comments