Man rushed to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say a man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in the downtown core early Wednesday.
Police said the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. near Isabella and Sherbourne streets.
A man was found with a gunshot wound at the back of a building, police said.
Paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on suspects or what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
