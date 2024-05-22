Man rushed to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in the downtown core early Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. near Isabella and Sherbourne streets.

A man was found with a gunshot wound at the back of a building, police said.

Paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on suspects or what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.