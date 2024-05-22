Menu

Crime

Man rushed to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 6:33 am
1 min read
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say a man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in the downtown core early Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. near Isabella and Sherbourne streets.

A man was found with a gunshot wound at the back of a building, police said.

Paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on suspects or what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

