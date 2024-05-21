Cryptic posts have fans concerned for 1st ‘Bachelorette’ pair, Trista and Ryan

Is trouble brewing for Bachelor Nation‘s first-ever The Bachelorette couple?

Fans are concerned about Trista Sutter, the first Bachelorette, after her husband posted a series of confusing and cryptic posts saying she is “temporarily inaccessible” to her family.

In the past week and a half, Ryan Sutter has shared four black and white images to Instagram, posting about how his 51-year-old wife is away from her family and giving the impression that she is not communicating with them.

“They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman,” he posted on May 11, kicking off the confusing posts.

“She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we’re gonna find out…. I miss her already.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Mother’s Day, May 12, he shared another snap of the couple with their two kids, writing: “Sometimes you have to go away so they know you’ll come back, that your love is not limited by distance or difficulty or time. Sometimes you have to do what you sometimes have to do. We’re proud of you mama pajama for everything you do for us, near or far.”

Story continues below advertisement

And last Friday he shared a photo with his wife, writing, “I really wish I could talk to you. Ask you how you’re doing? How was your day. I’d really like to hear your voice – just for a minute.

“I want to know how you’re doing. I want to support and encourage and cheer you on. I want to be there for you. But I can’t,” he continued. “And that’s ok cause I know you need this time – time to discover yourself again.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

These posts, expectedly, have fans concerned. Comments left on each image questioned if everything was OK in their marriage.

“Ryan I say this with love but a post like this is irresponsible. Everyone immediately panicked. Please just be aware of the message your [sic] sending,” one person shared.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not sure he realizes how much this makes it seems like she’s dead,” another wrote, bluntly.

Others, however, guessed that Trista is taking a vacation from her family or perhaps even doing another reality show where she is unable to call home.

“Hopefully Trista is at some amazing long retreat giving herself all the self care and time she needs,” wrote one well-wisher.

“She is probably filming a show with [former Bachelorette] Ali Manno and others maybe from Bachelorette and they can’t use their phones during filming. It’s all hush hush and we will know one day what is going on,” speculated another fan.

Story continues below advertisement

Speculation that she’s filming another reality show does hold some weight — Manno posted late last week that she, too, would be leaving her husband and kids for a period of time with no access to her cellphone.

In his most recent post Saturday, Ryan attempted to clear the air, sharing that he and Trista are “great.”

“Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit,” he continued. “An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I miss her. We miss her,” Ryan concluded.

And while he remained cryptic and didn’t share her exact location or why she’s away, he said he writes from the heart and didn’t mean to “deceive or mislead anyone.”

View image in full screen FILE – Trista and Ryan Sutter ride on the FTD float “Love Songs” in The 115th Tournament of Roses Parade. Mark Sullivan / WireImage

The Sutters, who met in 2003 while filming the inaugural season of The Bachelorette and married later that year, were last seen in public together at the January wedding of Golden Bachelor contestants Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.