Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Golden Bachelor’ couple Gerry and Theresa divorce after 3 months together

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 10:58 am
2 min read
Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. They are smiling and sitting arm-in-arm. View image in full screen
FILE - 'The Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have announced their divorce, only three months after tying the knot in a televised ceremony. John Fleenor via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Only three months after their lavish, televised wedding ceremony, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist of the Golden Bachelor have announced their divorce.

During a Friday appearance on Good Morning America, the ex-couple broke the news about their separation, and said they hope the divorce doesn’t discourage other people in their 70s from dating.

“Theresa and I had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation, and so forth — and we’ve come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner said.

Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, sat holding hands during the interview. Nist still wore her wedding band on her ring finger, which she said she would be returning to Turner.

“But we don’t have to give back the memories,” Turner smiled.

Story continues below advertisement

Turner proposed to Nist on the Season 1 finale of The Golden Bachelor, which aired on Nov. 30.

“I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that [The Golden Bachelor] gave them so much hope,” Nist said. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”
Story continues below advertisement

Still, the couple said, given their ages, they did not want to pretend to be in a relationship for the sake of public image. Turner said both he and Nist are dedicated to their families, and the living in different states proved a problem.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The couple revealed they looked for properties in South Carolina as well as New Jersey, where Nist lives. (Turner lives in Indiana.)

Nist said she and Turner “never reached a decision” on where they should live as a couple.

“It’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” Turner defended.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist in a tropical place, wearing formalwear. They are holding champagne flutes. View image in full screen
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist after becoming engaged on Season 1 of ‘The Golden Bachelor.’. John Fleenor/ABC via AP
Trending Now

When asked if the couple fell out of love, Nist and Turner responded each with an enthusiastic “No.”

“I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Turner said with a hand on his chest. “I root for her every day.”

Story continues below advertisement

The couple said their divorce had nothing to do with being in the public eye, or with reports of Turner’s dating history, which emerged last year claiming the Golden Bachelor’s backstory wasn’t as squeaky clean (and tear-jerking) as it had appeared on TV. Turner said he hadn’t dated in 45 years since the death of his wife, but an ex-flame of Turner’s told The Hollywood Reporter she was his girlfriend for nearly three years.

“Gerry had already discussed that with me,” Nist maintained. “He explained it to me before the report was ever released, so we were good with that.”

Both Nist and Turner said they will be continuing their search for love, and they encourage others to do the same.

The couple has a prenuptial agreement in place, Good Morning America reported.

Click to play video: '‘Bachelor in Paradise Canada’: Winners talk ‘dumpster fire’ Season 2, most surprising moments'
‘Bachelor in Paradise Canada’: Winners talk ‘dumpster fire’ Season 2, most surprising moments
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices