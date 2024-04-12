‘Golden Bachelor’ couple Gerry and Theresa divorce after 3 months together

Send this page to someone via email

Only three months after their lavish, televised wedding ceremony, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist of the Golden Bachelor have announced their divorce.

During a Friday appearance on Good Morning America, the ex-couple broke the news about their separation, and said they hope the divorce doesn’t discourage other people in their 70s from dating.

“Theresa and I had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation, and so forth — and we’ve come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner said.

Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, sat holding hands during the interview. Nist still wore her wedding band on her ring finger, which she said she would be returning to Turner.

“But we don’t have to give back the memories,” Turner smiled.

EXCLUSIVE: "The Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce they are getting divorced. “We’ve looked closely at our situation…and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.” https://t.co/tmeLsD9HqB pic.twitter.com/4rYZw58tGn — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 12, 2024

Turner proposed to Nist on the Season 1 finale of The Golden Bachelor, which aired on Nov. 30.

“I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that [The Golden Bachelor] gave them so much hope,” Nist said. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Still, the couple said, given their ages, they did not want to pretend to be in a relationship for the sake of public image. Turner said both he and Nist are dedicated to their families, and the living in different states proved a problem.

The couple revealed they looked for properties in South Carolina as well as New Jersey, where Nist lives. (Turner lives in Indiana.)

Nist said she and Turner “never reached a decision” on where they should live as a couple.

“It’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” Turner defended.

View image in full screen Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist after becoming engaged on Season 1 of ‘The Golden Bachelor.’. John Fleenor/ABC via AP

When asked if the couple fell out of love, Nist and Turner responded each with an enthusiastic “No.”

“I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Turner said with a hand on his chest. “I root for her every day.”

The couple said their divorce had nothing to do with being in the public eye, or with reports of Turner’s dating history, which emerged last year claiming the Golden Bachelor’s backstory wasn’t as squeaky clean (and tear-jerking) as it had appeared on TV. Turner said he hadn’t dated in 45 years since the death of his wife, but an ex-flame of Turner’s told The Hollywood Reporter she was his girlfriend for nearly three years.

“Gerry had already discussed that with me,” Nist maintained. “He explained it to me before the report was ever released, so we were good with that.”

Both Nist and Turner said they will be continuing their search for love, and they encourage others to do the same.

The couple has a prenuptial agreement in place, Good Morning America reported.