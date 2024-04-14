Okanagan Fest of Ale celebrates 27th year

Send this page to someone via email

Over 200 craft beers and ciders from 67 BC-based craft brewers were on tap this weekend in Penticton, as the city hosted the 27th annual Okanagan Fest of Ale.

“We had an awesome time this weekend and are thrilled with the success of the event,” said Okanagan Fest of Ale Society president, Michael Stocker.

“We are very fortunate to attract some of the best brewers and cideries to the event as well as guests with keen interest in craft beers and ciders.”

Not only did the event feature a full slate of drink options, but also a wide selection of food and entertainment both inside and outside the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

“This year, we brought back the indoor/outdoor model with the ‘hopyard’ in full swing,” said Stocker. “The weather was on our side this year, a beautiful sunny day makes the event that much better and gets everyone in a great mood enjoying the sun.”

In the spirit of celebrating the province’s growing craft beer and cider scene, awards were also handed out by a selected panel of judges.

“They had a difficult job tasting and evaluating over 100 different beers and ciders to determine the best entries in 15 different categories and then to agree on the overall Best in Show award,” said Okanagan Fest of Ale judging chair, Warren Everton.

“The winners represent an amazing collection of the best beer and ciders around our province.”

Among some of the winners was Kelowna’s Wild Ambition Brewing with their Extinction Reversal Gose which took home Best in Show, Penticton’s Tin Whistle Brewing won best No to Low Alcohol with their Peaches and Cream non-alcoholic brew, and Vancouver’s R&B brewing was crowned with the best flavoured beer with their Dill Pickle Gose. For a full list of the winners, click here.

Since the event’s inception in 1996, the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society has gifted over nearly $805,000 in net proceeds back to the local community.