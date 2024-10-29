Edmontonian honoured with Medal of Bravery — 26 years after uncle also received it

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmontonian who saved the life of a man, and suffered serious injuries while doing so, has been honoured with a medal of bravery.

What makes this extra special — his uncle received the same award 26 years ago.

In May of 2021, Trevor Mills was driving in Radium B.C. when he encountered an erratic driver ahead of him who eventually crashed over the side of the embankment.

Mills jumped out of his vehicle and down the hill 100 feet to pull the driver out to safety but when he did, the vehicle then rolled over Mills, causing life-threatening injuries.

“I had open book pelvic fracture, broken sacrum, bleeding in my chest, bleeding in my abdomen. I had two broke broken ribs here (left side), four broken ribs on this side, front and back,”

For his heroics, Mills was honoured with a Medal of Bravery at Rideau Hall in Ottawa last week.

“You don’t feel you are worthy of the recognition, but at the same token, you are very appreciative of it,” Mills said.

The heroics run in the family. Mills’ uncle Robert Hawkins, who lives in Nova Scotia, received the same honour in 1998 for saving the lives of two people from a burning house.

“They were both unconscious when I found them. I carried her and him out at the same time,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins is thrilled to share the unique honour with his nephew, who is more like a brother, who he grew up with in Atlantic Canada.

“I thought it was incredible because I really enjoyed the experience of it all (in Ottawa). It really meant a lot and he was really deserving of it. It was quite heroic what he did,” Hawkins said.

Mills said he owes it to the way his grandfather, Herby Hawkins (Robert’s dad), raised him, to always help somebody in need.

Both are so grateful to share the rare honour.

“If you knew my grandfather and everything he did for us, it would make sense,” Mills said. “Doing the right thing is important, whether people are watching or not.”

Herby Hawkins was a fire chief in Fredericton.

“Dad was a special man and a firefighter, and he just really cared about people and I think it was instilled in us and a lot of credit goes to him,” Hawkins said.

The common thread for those who have received a medal of bravery in Canada is selflessness, instinct and courage.