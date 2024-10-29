Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmontonian honoured with Medal of Bravery — 26 years after uncle also received it

By Lisa MacGregor Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 8:50 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmontonian honoured with Medal of Bravery — 26 years after uncle received it'
Edmontonian honoured with Medal of Bravery — 26 years after uncle received it
In May of 2021, Trevor Mills was driving in Radium, B.C. when he saved a driver that crashed over an embankment and sustained life-threatening injuries during the ordeal. As Lisa McGregor explains, he's now been awarded the same Medal of Bravery his uncle received nearly three decades ago.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Edmontonian who saved the life of a man, and suffered serious injuries while doing so, has been honoured with a medal of bravery.

What makes this extra special — his uncle received the same award 26 years ago.

In May of 2021, Trevor Mills was driving in Radium B.C. when he encountered an erratic driver ahead of him who eventually crashed over the side of the embankment.

Mills jumped out of his vehicle and down the hill 100 feet to pull the driver out to safety but when he did, the vehicle then rolled over Mills, causing life-threatening injuries.

“I had open book pelvic fracture, broken sacrum, bleeding in my chest, bleeding in my abdomen. I had two broke broken ribs here (left side), four broken ribs on this side, front and back,”

Story continues below advertisement

For his heroics, Mills was honoured with a Medal of Bravery at Rideau Hall in Ottawa last week.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“You don’t feel you are worthy of the recognition, but at the same token, you are very appreciative of it,” Mills said.

Click to play video: 'Eight Nova Scotians receive medals of bravery'
Eight Nova Scotians receive medals of bravery

The heroics run in the family. Mills’ uncle Robert Hawkins, who lives in Nova Scotia, received the same honour in 1998 for saving the lives of two people from a burning house.

“They were both unconscious when I found them. I carried her and him out at the same time,” Hawkins said.

Trending Now

Hawkins is thrilled to share the unique honour with his nephew, who is more like a brother, who he grew up with in Atlantic Canada.

“I thought it was incredible because I really enjoyed the experience of it all (in Ottawa). It really meant a lot and he was really deserving of it. It was quite heroic what he did,” Hawkins said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mills said he owes it to the way his grandfather, Herby Hawkins (Robert’s dad), raised him, to always help somebody in need.

Both are so grateful to share the rare honour.

“If you knew my grandfather and everything he did for us, it would make sense,” Mills said. “Doing the right thing is important, whether people are watching or not.”

Herby Hawkins was a fire chief in Fredericton.

“Dad was a special man and a firefighter, and he just really cared about people and I think it was instilled in us and a lot of credit goes to him,” Hawkins said.

The common thread for those who have received a medal of bravery in Canada is selflessness, instinct and courage.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices