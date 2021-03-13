Lifestyle March 13 2021 8:11pm 01:53 Penticton man receives medal for bravery 76 years later Patrick Coburn has been waiting for his medal of bravery for 76 years, he saved a man from drowning in 1945 in Ottawa. On Friday, March 12 he finally received the medal. Penticton man receives award for act of bravery 76 years ago <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7695372/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7695372/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?