Lifestyle
March 13 2021 8:11pm
01:53

Penticton man receives medal for bravery 76 years later

Patrick Coburn has been waiting for his medal of bravery for 76 years, he saved a man from drowning in 1945 in Ottawa. On Friday, March 12 he finally received the medal.

