Manitoba election results 2019

The 42nd Manitoba Provincial Election is Sept. 10, 2019.

The 42nd Manitoba Provincial Election is Sept. 10, 2019.

Don’t know your electoral division? Click here to find out.

Agassiz

Assiniboia

Borderland

Brandon East

Brandon West

Burrows

Concordia

Dauphin

Dawson Trail

Elmwood

Flin Flon

Fort Garry

Fort Richmond

Fort Rouge

Fort Whyte

Interlake Gimli

Keewatinook

Kildonan River East

Kirkfield Park

La Verendrye

Lac du Bonnet

Lagimodiere

Lakeside

Maples

McPhillips

Midland

Morden Winkler

Notre Dame

Point Douglas

Portage la Prairie

Radisson

Red River North

Riding Mountain

Riel

River Heights

Roblin

Rossmere

Seine River

Selkirk

Southdale

Springfield Richot

Spruce Woods

St. Boniface

St. James

St. Johns

St. Vital

Steinbach

Swan River

The Pas-Kameesak

Thompson

Transcona

Turtle Mountain

Tuxedo

Tyndall Park

Union Station

Waverley

Wolseley