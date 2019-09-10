Manitoba election results 2019
The 42nd Manitoba Provincial Election is Sept. 10, 2019.
Agassiz
Assiniboia
Borderland
Brandon East
Brandon West
Burrows
Concordia
Dauphin
Dawson Trail
Elmwood
Flin Flon
Fort Garry
Fort Richmond
Fort Rouge
Fort Whyte
Interlake Gimli
Keewatinook
Kildonan River East
Kirkfield Park
La Verendrye
Lac du Bonnet
Lagimodiere
Lakeside
Maples
McPhillips
Midland
Morden Winkler
Notre Dame
Point Douglas
Portage la Prairie
Radisson
Red River North
Riding Mountain
Riel
River Heights
Roblin
Rossmere
Seine River
Selkirk
Southdale
Springfield Richot
Spruce Woods
St. Boniface
St. James
St. Johns
St. Vital
Steinbach
Swan River
The Pas-Kameesak
Thompson
Transcona
Turtle Mountain
Tuxedo
Tyndall Park
Union Station
Waverley
Wolseley
