Manitoba Electoral Riding: Kirkfield Park

Quick take

The Kirkfield Park riding was created by redistribution in 1979 and was been held by the Progressive Conservative from 1981 until the NDP took the seat in 2007. The NDP kept the seat until 2016 when former City of Winnipeg councillor, Scott Fielding won it back for the PCs.

NDP: Kurt Morton

Green Party:

Liberal Party: Ernie Nathaniel

PC Party: Scott Fielding