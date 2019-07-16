Manitoba Election 2019 Promise Tracker: Where do the parties stand on the major issues?

Manitobans are heading to the polls for a late summer election on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

If you’re undecided on who to vote for, Global News Winnipeg has you covered. From health care and education to infrastructure and the meth crisis, we’re keeping track of every promise made by the main political parties vying for your vote.

Here’s a running list of all the campaign promises made so far.

Manitoba Liberal Party

June 20 – The Liberals pledge to create a provincially-run Manitoba Police Service, with special units for Indigenous policing, border security with a focus on illicit drugs, anti-gang and organized crime, white collar and commercial crime, and human trafficking.

– Dougald Lamont promises to restore the 50/50 funding agreement between the province and city for Winnipeg Transit, and will always match federal dollars offered for funding transit. July 14 – The Manitoba Liberals say they will merge all regional health authorities with Manitoba Health, in an effort to return control and decision-making authority to the local level.

New Democrat Party

No specific promises yet.

PC Party of Manitoba

July 8 – Brian Pallister pledges to cancel the provincial sales tax on home insurance, which he says will save the average homeowner $70 a year.

Green Party

No specific promises yet.