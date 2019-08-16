Manitoba Green leader gets boost from federal counterpart in poverty action

The leader of the federal Green Party was in Winnipeg Friday to support her provincial counterpart.

Elizabeth May backed up Manitoba Green Party leader James Beddome in a call for urgent action on poverty in the province, especially in Indigenous communities.

“Poverty levels in Manitoba are unacceptable,” said May.

“Winnipeg has the largest Indigenous population of any major city in Canada and many of those people live below the poverty level.”

May said limited public transportation in rural communities, especially in the north, is an ongoing problem for Manitobans — meaning people without the finances to buy a vehicle aren’t able to travel for work, or health-related reasons.

“Ending poverty is a priority for Greens,” said Beddome.

“It is a social justice issue that must be addressed and resolved.”

May and Beddome also called for making water safety in First Nations communities a priority and renewed the provincial party’s pledge to create a Guaranteed Livable Income if elected.

62% of Indigenous kids on reserve in Manitoba live in poverty.

