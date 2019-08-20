Manitoba NDP promise to create more child-care spaces, $15 rates

Manitoba New Democrats are promising to boost child care if they win the provincial election.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would increase funding for licensed, not-for-profit daycare centres, and ensure child-care spaces were built in all new public buildings.

Kinew also says he would aim, over 10 years, to eliminate waiting lists and have child care available for $15 a day.

The New Democrats say their plan would cost $11.7 million annually by the fourth year.

Another goal would be to have responsibility for child care moved from the Department of Families to Education to help focus on learning and development.

Kinew says under the Progressive Conservative government, costs are high, waiting lists are long and too many spaces are privately run.

“Child care is so important to every family. We need to make sure it’s accessible, affordable, and high quality. That means public,” he said Tuesday.

