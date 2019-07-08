Pallister would cancel sales tax on home insurance

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister promised Monday to remove the provincial sales tax from home and renters’ insurance if he is re-elected in the fall, saving the average household about $70 a year.

READ MORE: Manitoba won’t abandon carbon tax lawsuit, says Premier Brian Pallister

It’s Pallister’s first election promise for a campaign that won’t officially begin for another month, and would undo a tax hike the former NDP government enacted in 2012.

The former NDP government started charging tax on home insurance in 2012.

Pallister says the move has made it harder for families to make ends meet. The Progressive Conservative leader says he would also lift the tax from insurance that renters take out for their belongings.

The Tories say the change will save the average household $70 a year. Pallister also recently cut the provincial sales tax to seven per cent from eight per cent.

WATCH: Manitobans will head to the polls on September 10: Brian Pallister