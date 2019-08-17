Manitoba Tories plan to put $25M into energy efficiency if re-elected

The provincial Tories want to put $25 million into energy efficiency retrofits of existing homes and commercial buildings if they’re re-elected this fall, PC candidate and current Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said Saturday.

The PCs aim to create a “rebate-type mechanism” to offset costs for insulation, efficient windows, doors and modern appliances, a news release reads.

It will be managed and delivered by Efficiency Manitoba, the new Crown corporation focused on energy efficiency. Both commercial buildings and private homes will be eligible.

Building retrofits were recommended by Manitoba’s Expert Advisory Council under the Climate and Green Plan, which will reduce Manitoba’s emissions by one million tonnes by 2023.

The PCs say the plan would cut greenhouse gas emissions by 135,000 tonnes over three years.

“A re-elected Progressive Conservative government will continue to reduce emissions under our Climate and Green Plan,” said Squires in a news release.

“Retrofits will make our buildings more energy-efficient, reduce emissions and create jobs for hard-working Manitoba tradespeople that will carry out these renovations.”

