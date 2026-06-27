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Politics

More Haitian asylum seekers to come, advocate says

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2026 8:16 am
1 min read
Frantz André, facing, spokesperson for Comite d'action des persons sans statut (CAPSS), speaks to a Haitian migrant, who did not want to be identified and who recently crossed the border from the United States, in his offices in Montreal on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Frantz André, facing, spokesperson for Comite d'action des persons sans statut (CAPSS), speaks to a Haitian migrant, who did not want to be identified and who recently crossed the border from the United States, in his offices in Montreal on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
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MONTREAL – A Montreal-based advocate for asylum seekers says Canada should expect a new wave of Haitians trying to enter from the United States after a court decision allowing the Trump administration to end legal protections for migrants fleeing violence and natural disasters in Haiti and Syria.

Frantz André says he knows of several people who are making the journey north from the United States after learning of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that exposes hundreds of thousands of people to potential detention and deportation.

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André says some of the new arrivals will be allowed to stay and file an asylum claim because they have close family in Canada.

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But he says the rest will likely be turned over to U.S. authorities where they could be detained and deported back to countries where they face dangers.

A lawyer with Amnesty International Canada says the court decision is another example of why the United States should not be considered a safe country for asylum seekers.

Julia Sande says Canada should withdraw from a key refugee agreement that allows it to turn back asylum seekers who enter from the U.S. on the grounds that country is safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2026.

— with files from The Associated Press

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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