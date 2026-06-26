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Politics

B.C. lawyer says closure of Joffre Lakes Park potentially violates Canadian Charter

By Amy Judd & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 7:21 pm
2 min read
Joffre Lakes Provincial Park View image in full screen
Joffre Lakes Provincial Park is set to reopen on Sunday, June 27, before closing again in September. Simon Little/Global News
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A constitutional lawyer has sent a letter to the B.C. government saying that its decision to close Joffre Lakes Park to the public for two stretches potentially violates both provincial law and the Canadian Charter.

The popular park near Pemberton will be closed from June 20 to 27 and Sept. 8 to 30 so that members of the Lil’wat Nation and N’Quatqua can exercise their traditional activities on the land.

“The stated basis for the exclusion of the public is so 2,693 British Columbians, less than .05 per cent of the population, can have exclusive use of this Provincial treasure for 31 days because of their race and ethnic origin,” the letter from Marty Moore, JD, stated.

“This exclusion of people from Joffre Lakes infringes the Charter’s protection of British Columbians’ freedom of movement and their right to equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination based on race and ethnic origin.”

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Click to play video: 'First Nations halt traffic on B.C. highway in protest of limited Joffre Lakes closure'
First Nations halt traffic on B.C. highway in protest of limited Joffre Lakes closure

The park will be closed for a total of 31 days this year, but in May, the Lil’wat First Nation says it identified a total of 75 closure dates for Joffre Lakes over the spring and summer months.

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However, earlier in May, the province announced the park will only close to recreational visitors for a total of 31 days in the months of June and September.

The legal letter argues that the closures are inconsistent with the B.C. government’s Park Act.

“It’s not that one group has constitutional rights and the rest of the public doesn’t. In fact, all of the public has rights in this circumstance and that needs to be properly balanced and respected,” Moore told Global News.

“It’s possible this matter could go to court for judicial review of whether or not the Charter is in fact engaged and whether or not the government properly exercised its statutory rights and constitutional duties.”

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The B.C. government said that the park is collaboratively managed with the two First Nations and the closures allow them to continue their cultural practices within their territory.

The park is set to reopen on Sunday.

Global News reached out to the Lil’wat First Nation but did not receive a response.

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