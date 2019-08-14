Decision Manitoba 2019
August 14, 2019 5:07 pm
Updated: August 14, 2019 5:22 pm

Manitoba election: Find your riding and candidates

By Global News

Manitoba's provincial election will be held Sept. 10, 2019.

Tamara Forlanski/Global News
A A

Manitobans are heading to the polls for a late summer election, Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Global News’ coverage of the 2019 Manitoba election includes riding profiles featuring a list of the candidates, along with a brief history of the constituency.

READ MORE: Pallister makes it official: Manitoba election formally underway

Find the full list of the 57 ridings in the Manitoba election below.

We will have poll-by-poll results of each riding on election night.

RELATED VIDEO: Provincial Election breakdown: What you need to know


Story continues below

Agassiz

Assiniboia

Borderland

Burrows

Brandon East

Brandon West

Concordia

Dauphin

Dawson Trail

Elmwood

Flin Flon

Fort Garry

Fort Richmond

Fort Rouge

Fort Whyte

Interlake-Gimli

Keewatinook

Kildonan-River East

Kirkfield Park

La Verendrye

Lac du Bonnet

Lagimodière

Lakeside

McPhillips

Midland

Morden-Winkler

Notre Dame

Point Douglas

Portage la Prairie

Radisson

Red River North

Riding Mountain

Riel

River Heights

Red River North

Roblin

Rossmere

Seine River

Selkirk

Southdale

Springfield-Ritchot

Spruce Woods

St. Boniface

St. James

St. Johns

St. Vital

Steinbach

Swan River

The Maples

The Pas-Kameesak

Thompson

Transcona

Turtle Mountain

Tuxedo

Tyndall Park

Union Station

Waverley

Wolseley

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Decision Manitoba 2019
Election
Election Manitoba 2019
Manitoba
manitoba election 2019
manitoba election results 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.