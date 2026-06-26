Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

David Eby leaving for trade mission to China but will fly home a few days early

By Amy Judd & Ben O'Hara-Byrne Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 7:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Eby preparing for trade mission to China'
Eby preparing for trade mission to China
WATCH: B.C. Premier David Eby is preparing for his trade mission to China. He leaves Saturday and will spend the week meeting with government officials and business leaders. Ben O'Hara-Byrne has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. Premier David Eby will be leaving for his trade mission to China on Saturday, but will be flying home a few days early.

He says he has been asked by the federal government to be available in early July for an announcement of a finalized memorandum of understanding (MOU) to speed up the delivery of critical infrastructure and major projects.

There have been no details released about the MOU, but Eby has been clear that his attention is on the province.

“We’re focusing our conversations on B.C. projects, major infrastructure projects like the Massey Tunnel and federal participation in the North Coast Transmission Line,” Eby said on Thursday.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s going to create economic opportunity across the province. We’re not focusing on Alberta’s projects; that’s something Alberta’s MOU did, so that’s the nature of the conversations and I’m hoping to have more to share in early July around an agreement with the prime minister.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'BC Premier David Eby says he remains committed to working for BC'
BC Premier David Eby says he remains committed to working for BC

Carney is also expected to be back in B.C. next week.

“This is a moment where the federal government is looking to get more support from British Columbia and B.C. is looking to wrest some concessions out of the federal government,” said Kathryn Harrison, a professor of political science at the University of British Columbia.

“I think both of them would want to see that as soon as possible after we get more of those details on next steps on the pipeline.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices