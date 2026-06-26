David Eby leaving for trade mission to China but will fly home a few days early

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B.C. Premier David Eby will be leaving for his trade mission to China on Saturday, but will be flying home a few days early.

He says he has been asked by the federal government to be available in early July for an announcement of a finalized memorandum of understanding (MOU) to speed up the delivery of critical infrastructure and major projects.

There have been no details released about the MOU, but Eby has been clear that his attention is on the province.

“We’re focusing our conversations on B.C. projects, major infrastructure projects like the Massey Tunnel and federal participation in the North Coast Transmission Line,” Eby said on Thursday.

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“It’s going to create economic opportunity across the province. We’re not focusing on Alberta’s projects; that’s something Alberta’s MOU did, so that’s the nature of the conversations and I’m hoping to have more to share in early July around an agreement with the prime minister.”

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1:51 BC Premier David Eby says he remains committed to working for BC

Carney is also expected to be back in B.C. next week.

“This is a moment where the federal government is looking to get more support from British Columbia and B.C. is looking to wrest some concessions out of the federal government,” said Kathryn Harrison, a professor of political science at the University of British Columbia.

“I think both of them would want to see that as soon as possible after we get more of those details on next steps on the pipeline.”