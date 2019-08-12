Politics
August 12, 2019 1:51 pm

Pallister expected to officially kick off Manitoba election

By Online producer  Global News

Progressive Conservative leader Brian Pallister is expected to announce the official kick off of the provincial election Monday afternoon.

It’s been months in the making, but the Manitoba election is finally, more than likely, officially on.

Progressive Conservative leader Brian Pallister is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday, where he is widely expected to announce the writ has been dropped, kicking off the campaign.

Pallister announced in June that he was moving up the election from its scheduled date of October 2020 to Sept. 10 of this year.

All the major parties have already been campaigning for weeks, and the Opposition New Democrats and Greens have released their platforms in broad strokes.

The province of Manitoba has been under a voluntary 90-day communications blackout, due to moving the election date outside the fixed election date.

Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives were elected in 2016 with 40 of the legislature’s 57 seats – the largest majority government in Manitoba in a century.

The opposition parties are focusing their attacks on Pallister’s health reforms, while the Tories say the election is about keeping taxes low, attracting business investment and ending a string of deficits that started in 2009.

–With files from the Canadian Press

