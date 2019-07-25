Brian Pallister vows to end ‘death taxes’ if his party wins Manitoba election
Brian Pallister says there will be no ‘death taxes’ in Manitoba if his Progressive Conservatives are re-elected in the upcoming provincial election.
Pallister says he would eliminate probate fees and the provincial sales tax on wills – saving a typical family estate more than $2,600.
The Tories have already announced they would stop taxing home and rental insurance, which the former NDP started taxing in 2012.
They have also promised they would remove the PST from haircuts and other salon services costing more than $50.
Manitobans go to the polls Sept. 10.
