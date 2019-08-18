Manitoba’s NDP vows to expand ACCESS centre hours if elected

Manitoba’s NDP has announced a plan to increase the number of hours Winnipeg’s seven ACCESS Centres are open.

ACCESS Centres offer health and social services that vary from community to community.

READ MORE: Manitoba NDP would give $1,000 tax cut for first-time homebuyers and disabled

“Health care is an important part of families’ busy lives,” says Manitoba’s NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

Kinew says he will open ACCESS Fort Garry on Sundays as a pilot project and eventually move towards opening all ACCESS Centres on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Fort Garry location is already open on Saturdays but other centres are only open Monday to Friday.

READ MORE: Manitoba New Democrats promise more care-home beds for seniors if elected

“We believe that being able to schedule things like check-ups, or vaccinations for your kids, on Sundays will make life a bit less stressful for some families. It will also make it easier to access mental-health counselling,” says Kinew.

The pilot project alone comes in at an annual cost of $330,000.

Kinew says one doctor, two nurses, a nurse practitioner, two primary case assistants and a mental-health counselor will be present on Saturdays and Sundays.

WATCH: Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew on 680 CJOB