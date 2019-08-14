Manitoba Electoral Riding: The Maples

Quick take

The Maples has swung back and forth between Liberal and NDP MLAs since it was created by redistribution in 1989. The seat is currently held by former NDP cabinet minister Mohinder Saran, who now sits as an Independent.

Candidates

NDP: Sukhjinderpal (Mintu) Sandhu

Green Party:

Liberal Party: Amandeep Brar

PC Party: Amanjot Sandhu