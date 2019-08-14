Politics
August 14, 2019 1:00 am

Manitoba Electoral Riding: Point Douglas

By Global News

The Point Douglas riding.

Quick take

The Point Douglas riding was first created in 1969, eliminated in 1978, and then recreated again in 1989. The riding has consistently voted in NDP members throughout its existence, including long-standing MLA George Hicks who held the seat from 1990 to 2011.

Candidates

NDP: Bernadette Smith

Green Party: Jenn Kess

Liberal Party: 

PC Party:

