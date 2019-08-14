Manitoba Electoral Riding: Point Douglas
Quick take
The Point Douglas riding was first created in 1969, eliminated in 1978, and then recreated again in 1989. The riding has consistently voted in NDP members throughout its existence, including long-standing MLA George Hicks who held the seat from 1990 to 2011.
Candidates
NDP: Bernadette Smith
Green Party: Jenn Kess
Liberal Party:
PC Party:
