Politics
August 14, 2019 1:00 am

Manitoba Electoral Riding: Fort Whyte

By Global News

The Fort Whyte riding.

Google Maps
A A

Quick take

The Fort Whyte riding was created from scratch in 1999 out of parts of Tuxedo, Fort Garry, and St. Norbert because of population growth in southwest Winnipeg. The riding has consistently elected Progressive Conservative MLAs, including premier Brian Pallister, who was elected in 2012.

Candidates

NDP: Bea Bruske

Green Party: Sara Campbell

Liberal Party: 

PC Party: Brian Pallister

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Decision Manitoba 2019
Fort Whyte
manitoba election 2019
Manitoba Elections Results 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.