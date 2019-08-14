Manitoba Electoral Riding: Fort Whyte
A A
Quick take
The Fort Whyte riding was created from scratch in 1999 out of parts of Tuxedo, Fort Garry, and St. Norbert because of population growth in southwest Winnipeg. The riding has consistently elected Progressive Conservative MLAs, including premier Brian Pallister, who was elected in 2012.
Candidates
NDP: Bea Bruske
Green Party: Sara Campbell
Liberal Party:
PC Party: Brian Pallister
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.