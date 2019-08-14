Manitoba Electoral Riding: St. Boniface

Quick take

The St. Boniface riding started out as two — St. Boniface East and St. Boniface West — during the province’s first election in 1870, and has been a single constituency since 1874. Currently held by Liberal leader Dougald Lamont, the riding has gone back and forth between Liberal and NDP MLAs since 1958. Former Manitoba premier Greg Selinger held the seat from 2003 till 2018.

Candidates

NDP: Laurissa Sims

Green Party:

Liberal Party: Dougald Lamont

PC Party: