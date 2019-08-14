Politics
August 14, 2019 1:00 am

Manitoba Electoral Riding: Transcona

By Global News

The Transcona riding.

Quick take

Bordered to the west by Radisson and Springfield in all all other directions, the Transcona riding was created by redistribution in 1968. It went Liberal in 1988 and Progressive Conservative in 2016, but voters have chosen the NDP in all other elections.

Candidates

NDP: Nello Altomare

Green Party:

Liberal Party: 

PC Party: Blair Yakimoski

