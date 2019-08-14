Manitoba Electoral Riding: Transcona
Quick take
Bordered to the west by Radisson and Springfield in all all other directions, the Transcona riding was created by redistribution in 1968. It went Liberal in 1988 and Progressive Conservative in 2016, but voters have chosen the NDP in all other elections.
Candidates
NDP: Nello Altomare
Green Party:
Liberal Party:
PC Party: Blair Yakimoski
