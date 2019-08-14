Manitoba Election Riding: Brandon East
Quick take
The Brandon East is one of two ridings in Brandon, the other being Brandon West. The riding was created in 1969 and is bordered by Brandon West to the west and Spruce Woods to the north, east and south. The riding has been dominated by the NDP since its inception, but went Tory in 2016.
Candidates
NDP: Lonnie Patterson
Green Party:
Liberal Party:Kim Longstreet
PC Party: Len Isleifson
