August 14, 2019 5:21 pm

Manitoba Election Riding: Brandon East

By Global News

The electoral districts of Brandon East and Brandon West.

Elections Manitoba
Quick take

The Brandon East is one of two ridings in Brandon, the other being Brandon West. The riding was created in 1969 and is bordered by Brandon West to the west and Spruce Woods to the north, east and south. The riding has been dominated by the NDP since its inception, but went Tory in 2016.

Candidates

NDP: Lonnie Patterson

Green Party: 

Liberal Party:Kim Longstreet

PC Party: Len Isleifson

