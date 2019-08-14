Manitoba Electoral Riding: Notre Dame
Quick take
The Notre Dame riding is a newly created constituency for the 2019 election. It combines parts of the former ridings of Minto and Wellington, as well as Tyndall Park, which are currently represented by NDP MLAs Flor Marcelino (Wellington), Andrew Swan (Minto), and Ted Marcelino (Tyndall Park)
Candidates
NDP: Malaya Marcelino
Green Party:
Liberal Party: Donovan Martin
PC Party:
