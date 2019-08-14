Politics
August 14, 2019 1:00 am

Manitoba Electoral Riding: Notre Dame

By Global News

The Notre Dame riding.

Quick take

The Notre Dame riding is a newly created constituency for the 2019 election. It combines parts of the former ridings of Minto and Wellington, as well as Tyndall Park, which are currently represented by NDP MLAs Flor Marcelino (Wellington), Andrew Swan (Minto), and Ted Marcelino (Tyndall Park)

Candidates

NDP: Malaya Marcelino

Green Party:

Liberal Party: Donovan Martin

PC Party: 

