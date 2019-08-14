Manitoba Electoral Riding: Seine River

Quick take

First created by redistribution in 1989, the Seine River riding was expanded to include St. Norbert during the 2018 redistribution. The riding was held by the Progressive Conservatives from 1990 to 2003, when the NDP won and held the seat until 2016. It’s currently held by PC MLA Janice Morley-Lecomte.

Candidates

NDP: Durdana Islam

Green Party: Bryanne Lamoureux

Liberal Party: James Bloomfield

PC Party: Janice Morley-Lecomte