Manitoba Electoral Riding: Seine River
Quick take
First created by redistribution in 1989, the Seine River riding was expanded to include St. Norbert during the 2018 redistribution. The riding was held by the Progressive Conservatives from 1990 to 2003, when the NDP won and held the seat until 2016. It’s currently held by PC MLA Janice Morley-Lecomte.
Candidates
NDP: Durdana Islam
Green Party: Bryanne Lamoureux
Liberal Party: James Bloomfield
PC Party: Janice Morley-Lecomte
