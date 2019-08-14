Manitoba Election Riding: Brandon West

Quick take

The Brandon West is one of two ridings in Brandon, the other being Brandon East. The riding was created in 1969 and is bordered by Brandon East to the west and Spruce Woods to the north, east and south. The riding usually votes Progressive Conservative, although the NDP won the district in 1981 and held the seat from 1999 to 2007. Progressive Conservative Reg Helwer is the riding’s current MLA.

Candidates

NDP: Nick Brown

Green Party:

Liberal Party:

PC Party: Reginald Helwer