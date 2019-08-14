Politics
August 14, 2019 5:29 pm

Manitoba Election Riding: Brandon West

By Global News

The electoral districts of Brandon East and Brandon West.

Elections Manitoba
A A

Quick take

The Brandon West is one of two ridings in Brandon, the other being Brandon East. The riding was created in 1969 and is bordered by Brandon East to the west and Spruce Woods to the north, east and south. The riding usually votes Progressive Conservative, although the NDP won the district in 1981 and held the seat from 1999 to 2007. Progressive Conservative Reg Helwer is the riding’s current MLA.

Candidates

NDP: Nick Brown

Green Party: 

Liberal Party:

PC Party: Reginald Helwer

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brandon West
Decision Manitoba 2019
manitoba election 2019
manitoba election results 2019
Manitoba Election Ridings 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.