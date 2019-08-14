Politics
August 14, 2019 1:00 am

Manitoba Electoral Riding: Radisson

By Global News

The Radisson riding

Quick take

Created by redistribution in 1957, the riding of Radisson is currently held by Progressive Conservative James Teitsma. While the constituency has historically been dominated by the NDP, both the PCs and the Liberals have held seats for single terms during its history.

Candidates

NDP: Rajwinder Sandhu

Green Party:

Liberal Party: 

PC Party: James Teitsma

