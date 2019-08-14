Manitoba Electoral Riding: Radisson
Quick take
Created by redistribution in 1957, the riding of Radisson is currently held by Progressive Conservative James Teitsma. While the constituency has historically been dominated by the NDP, both the PCs and the Liberals have held seats for single terms during its history.
Candidates
NDP: Rajwinder Sandhu
Green Party:
Liberal Party:
PC Party: James Teitsma
