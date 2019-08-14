Manitoba Electoral Riding: Assiniboia
Quick take
First created for the 1879 provincial election, Assiniboia was eliminated in 1888 before being re-established in 1903. The riding has voted mostly Liberal or Conservative over its long life, but Independent candidates and Manitoba Co-operative Commonwealth Federation members have also been elected. The riding went NDP for the first time in 1999 by just three votes.
Candidates
NDP: Joe McKellep
Green Party:
Liberal Party: Jeff Anderson
PC Party: Scott Johnston
