August 14, 2019 1:00 am

Manitoba Electoral Riding: Assiniboia

The Assiniboia riding.

Quick take

First created for the 1879 provincial election, Assiniboia was eliminated in 1888 before being re-established in 1903. The riding has voted mostly Liberal or Conservative over its long life, but Independent candidates and Manitoba Co-operative Commonwealth Federation members have also been elected. The riding went NDP for the first time in 1999 by just three votes.

Candidates

NDP: Joe McKellep

Green Party:

Liberal Party: Jeff Anderson

PC Party: Scott Johnston

