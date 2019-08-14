Politics
August 14, 2019 1:00 am

Manitoba Electoral Riding: La Verendrye

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

The Electoral Riding of La Verendrye.

Elections Manitoba
A A

Quick take

La Verendrye flip-flopped between the Liberals and the Conservatives until the 1970s when the Conservatives held it for three decades, until it was won by the NDP in 1999. Boundary changes in 2008 helped shift demographics back to the conservatives in 2011.

Candidates

NDP: Erin McGee

Green Party:

Liberal Party: Lorena Mitchell

PC Party: Dennis Smook

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Decision Manitoba 2019
La Verendrye
manitoba election 2019
Manitoba Elections Results 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.