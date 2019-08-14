Manitoba Electoral Riding: La Verendrye
Quick take
La Verendrye flip-flopped between the Liberals and the Conservatives until the 1970s when the Conservatives held it for three decades, until it was won by the NDP in 1999. Boundary changes in 2008 helped shift demographics back to the conservatives in 2011.
Candidates
NDP: Erin McGee
Green Party:
Liberal Party: Lorena Mitchell
PC Party: Dennis Smook
