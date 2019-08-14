Politics
August 14, 2019 1:00 am

Manitoba Electoral Riding: Waverley

By Global News

The riding of Waverley.

Quick take

Created during the redistribution of 2018, the 2019 election will mark the first for the Waverley riding. The constituency encompasses the South Point and Bridgwater neighbourhoods and was created to help accommodate the growth of southwest Winnipeg.

Candidates

NDP: Dashi Al-Zargani

Green Party: 

Liberal Party: Fiona Haftani

PC Party: Jon Reyes

Independent: Umar Hayat

