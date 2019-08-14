Manitoba Electoral Riding: Waverley
A A
Quick take
Created during the redistribution of 2018, the 2019 election will mark the first for the Waverley riding. The constituency encompasses the South Point and Bridgwater neighbourhoods and was created to help accommodate the growth of southwest Winnipeg.
Candidates
NDP: Dashi Al-Zargani
Green Party:
Liberal Party: Fiona Haftani
PC Party: Jon Reyes
Independent: Umar Hayat
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.