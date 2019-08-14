Manitoba Electoral Riding: River Heights

Quick take

Voters in River Heights have gone back and forth between Liberal and Progressive Conservative candidates since the riding saw it’s first election in 1958. The Tories held the seat from that first election until 1986 when former Liberal leader Sharon Carstairs took the seat in 1986. The riding went back to the PCs for a term in 1995 and has been Liberal ever since.

Candidates

NDP: Jonathan Niemczak

Green Party: Nathan Zahn

Liberal Party: Jon Gerrard

PC Party: Susan Boulter