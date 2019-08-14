Manitoba Electoral Riding: River Heights
Quick take
Voters in River Heights have gone back and forth between Liberal and Progressive Conservative candidates since the riding saw it’s first election in 1958. The Tories held the seat from that first election until 1986 when former Liberal leader Sharon Carstairs took the seat in 1986. The riding went back to the PCs for a term in 1995 and has been Liberal ever since.
Candidates
NDP: Jonathan Niemczak
Green Party: Nathan Zahn
Liberal Party: Jon Gerrard
PC Party: Susan Boulter
