Live Coverage: 2019 Canadian election

Global News will have live, multiplatform coverage throughout the day as the Canadian election campaign comes to an end on Monday, Oct. 21.

Click here for live results on Globalnews.ca when the polls close.

Global News’ Decision Canada election broadcast will air live from 7 p.m. ET on select Global television and radio affiliates — Global Halifax/New Brunswick, Global Durham, Global Peterborough and Global Kingston — and nationally from 9 p.m. ET across all Global-affiliated television and radio stations.

The special broadcast will feature reporting from key battleground ridings and the main parties’ headquarters, with analysis from Dawna Friesen, host of Global National; Mercedes Stephenson, Ottawa bureau chief and host of The West Block; chief political correspondent David Akin; senior national affairs correspondent Eric Sorensen; and Darrell Bricker, CEO of leading polling firm Ipsos.

The Decision Canada broadcast will stream live on Globalnews.ca, in the video player above and on the Global News Facebook page.

The live blog below will have ongoing text, photo and video updates from the Global News election team — and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.