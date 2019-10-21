Global News projects a minority government, which party will govern still unclear

Neither the Liberals nor Conservatives are projected to reach the 170-seat threshold needed for a majority government as polls were counted on Monday night, meaning Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau could still be prime minister — but not without the support of at least one other party.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has made the argument that whichever party wins the most seats should get the first chance to form government, but that is not how the parliamentary system in Canada works.
There are no official rules for who gets first crack at forming government in a minority scenario, though traditionally that courtesy goes to the incumbent.
Monday night’s projections come after polls described a neck-and-neck race between the Liberal and Conservative parties over the 40-day election campaign.
