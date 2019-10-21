Menu

Canada

Global News projects a minority government, which party will govern still unclear

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 9:42 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 9:50 pm
WATCH: Global News has live coverage of the federal election results.

Global News is projecting that Canadians will have a minority government.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has made the argument that whichever party wins the most seats should get the first chance to form government, but that is not how the parliamentary system in Canada works.
There are no official rules for who gets first crack at forming government in a minority scenario, though traditionally that courtesy goes to the incumbent.
