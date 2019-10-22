Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

‘This is the first step’: Scheer delivers concession speech, praises Tory election performance 

By Maham Abedi Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 1:31 am
Updated October 22, 2019 1:37 am
Federal Election 2019: Incredibly rare outcome in popular vote total

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer took the stage at his Saskatchewan riding Monday night to deliver his concession speech, praising his party for a hard-fought election.

“We ran an excellent campaign from top to bottom, and for that we should all be proud,” Scheer said.

READ MORE: What the parties have said about working with a Liberal minority government

As of 1 a.m. ET, the Tories had 122 seats out of 338 in the House of Commons. They lost to the Liberal party, which is poised to form a minority government.

During the speech, Scheer said he has called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate him on his victory.

Federal Election 2019: Scheer campaign bus parked inside Conservative headquarters
Federal Election 2019: Scheer campaign bus parked inside Conservative headquarters

However, Scheer also reacted to the Liberals’ loss of a majority government, suggesting it indicates Trudeau’s time as prime minister may not last long.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Trudeau, when your government falls, Conservatives will be ready and we will win,” he said.

READ MORE: Live Canada election results 2019: Real-time results in the federal election

Scheer also boasted that the party is leading the popular vote over the Liberals.

“This is how it starts,” he said. “This is the first step.”

Twitter mentions per candidate

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal ElectionLiberalscanada electionAndrew ScheerDecision CanadaConservativesNewAndrew Scheer concessionandrew scheer losescanada election scheer losesjustin trudeau winstrudeau wins minority
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.