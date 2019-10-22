‘This is the first step’: Scheer delivers concession speech, praises Tory election performance 

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer took the stage at his Saskatchewan riding Monday night to deliver his concession speech, praising his party for a hard-fought election.

“We ran an excellent campaign from top to bottom, and for that we should all be proud,” Scheer said.

As of 1 a.m. ET, the Tories had 122 seats out of 338 in the House of Commons. They lost to the Liberal party, which is poised to form a minority government.

During the speech, Scheer said he has called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate him on his victory.

However, Scheer also reacted to the Liberals’ loss of a majority government, suggesting it indicates Trudeau’s time as prime minister may not last long.

“Mr. Trudeau, when your government falls, Conservatives will be ready and we will win,” he said.

Scheer also boasted that the party is leading the popular vote over the Liberals.

“This is how it starts,” he said. “This is the first step.”

