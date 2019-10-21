Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Conservative Greg McLean beats out longtime Liberal Kent Hehr in Calgary Centre

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 10:47 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 11:12 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Former Liberal MP Kent Hehr has lost his seat in the riding of Calgary Centre, with Conservative candidate Greg McLean beating him out. AdamMacVicar and Blake Lough have team coverage of the riding results.

Former Liberal MP Kent Hehr has lost his seat in the riding of Calgary Centre, with Conservative candidate Greg McLean beating him out as the federal Liberals have won a minority government.

READ MORE: A Liberal fight in Conservative Alberta – what this election could mean to you

Hehr, a former Alberta MLA, was fighting for re-election following nearly a year of scandal in light of sexual harassment allegations from several women.

The former Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, resigned from the Liberal cabinet a day after the allegations surfaced, but stayed as a member of the party caucus and as the MP for Calgary Centre.

Federal Election 2019: Global News projects a minority government
Federal Election 2019: Global News projects a minority government

McLean has spent his career working in finance, according to the Conservative party website, and spent six years advising two cabinet ministers on a federal level in three separate portfolios.

Story continues below advertisement
