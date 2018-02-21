1 month after #MeToo accusations, Kent Hehr reaffirms ‘commitment to people of Calgary Centre’

Three weeks after suffering a seizure, and almost a month after resigning from the Liberal Cabinet over allegations of sexual misconduct, MP Kent Hehr says he’s reflecting on the #MeToo movement.

Hehr declined Global News requests for comment when the accusations surfaced, but reiterated his commitment to representing the people of Calgary Centre in a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Hehr wrote he has “reflected on the important #MeToo movement and on the nature of the accusations” levelled against him.

Hehr resigned from the federal cabinet on Jan. 25, a day after a Kristin Raworth alleged on social media that he made inappropriate sexual remarks toward her.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time that he takes the allegations seriously and an investigation would take place.

“I am committed to the process enacted by the prime minister,” the statement reads.

“While I have confidence in the outcome of this investigation, what is important is that we allow for and respect due process.”

Hehr said he would not be speaking on the issue until the investigation is complete.

“While this unfolds, I will continue to work for the people of Calgary Centre,” the statement reads.

