Liberal MP Kent Hehr recovering in Calgary after seizure

Global News has confirmed that Calgary Liberal MP Kent Hehr suffered a seizure over the weekend.

Sources close to Hehr said it happened at his Calgary condo while he was on the phone on Friday but they believe that circumstance may have saved his life.

The caller on the line immediately alerted family members who called an ambulance that took Hehr to hospital.

Sources said Hehr was recuperating at his Calgary home with his partner and parents on Monday.

Doctors have indicated that Hehr is expected to make a full recovery, they said.

Family members confirm the seizure was brought on by a severe case of hyponatremia, an electrolyte imbalance.

Someone living with quadriplegia can experience complications and amplified health issues, family members added.

The seizure came less than a week after Hehr resigned from the Liberal cabinet over sexual harassment allegations.

The allegation, which stemmed from his time as an Alberta MLA a decade ago, was first levelled against Hehr on social media late Wednesday by Kristin Raworth, an Alberta public servant.

By Thursday afternoon, Hehr was out of cabinet pending an investigation.