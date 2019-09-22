Canada election: Calgary Centre

This Calgary Centre electoral district includes communities like the Beltline, Mission, Cliff Bungalow, Mount Royal and Elbow Park.

The seat is currently held by Liberal Kent Hehr.

Candidates

Liberal Party of Canada: Kent Hehr (incumbent)

Conservative Party of Canada: Greg McLean

Green Party: Thana Boonlert

People’s Party of Canada: Chevy Johnston

NDP: Jessica Buresi

Animal: Eden Gould

Geography

This Calgary Centre electoral district was shifted east during the 2012 redistribution of federal electoral boundaries.

The riding is bordered on the west by 37 Street S.W., the Bow River in the north and east, and Glenmore Trail in the south.

History

Conservative Lee Richardson won this riding in four straight elections from 2004 through 2011, taking more than 50 per cent of the vote each time.

In the 2015 federal election, the riding was won by Liberal Kent Hehr.

This was also former Prime Minister and PC leader Joe Clark’s seat from 2000-2004, in his final foray into politics.