Saskatchewan’s lone Liberal MP, Ralph Goodale, loses re-election bid in Regina-Wascana

For the first time in 26 years, Regina-Wascana will have a new face representing the riding.

Conservative Michael Kram won his seat over Liberal Ralph Goodale, who had been the riding’s MP since 1993.

Regina-Wascana is widely known as the “Goodale riding” more than a Liberal riding, in a province made up of mostly Conservatives.

The loss also means Goodale is giving up his spot as Canada’s minister of public safety and emergency preparedness.

He was named to that position by Justin Trudeau when the Liberal Party won a majority government in the 2015 federal election.

Goodale started his run in politics in 1974 when he was elected the MP for Assiniboia, Sask., at the age of 24.

After losing in the 1979 and 1980 federal elections, Goodale moved to provincial politics.

He became the Saskatchewan Liberal Party leader in 1981, but was defeated in 1982.

Goodale won the party’s only seat in the legislature in 1986.

In 1988, Goodale returned to federal politics and ran for MP for Regina-Wascana.

He was unsuccessful, losing out to former Regina mayor and Conservative Larry Schneider.

He spent five years working in the private sector before returning to politics in 1993, where he won the first of eight elections as MP of Regina-Wascana.

Goodale was born in Regina and grew up on a farm near Wilcox, Sask. He is 70 years old.

