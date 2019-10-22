Independent Jane Philpott concedes defeat in Markham-Stouffville

Send this page to someone via email

Former Liberal health minister and current independent candidate Jane Philpott has conceded her Toronto-area riding.

In early results, Philpott trailed both the Conservative and Liberal candidates in the riding of Markham-Stouffville. Liberal Helena Jaczek was leading.

Philpott thanked her supporters and volunteers at her campaign headquarters Monday night. “We have unleashed a desire for change,” she said. “There is an appetite, a thirst to change our political culture in a positive way.”

“There’s an appetite to colour outside the party lines.” Tweet This

Philpott was first elected to parliament in 2015, following a 30-year career as a family physician and associate professor in the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Medicine.

She held several cabinet posts in the Trudeau government, including health minister and President of the Treasury Board, until news of the SNC-Lavalin affair broke.

Philpott resigned from her position to support former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould. Both MPs were eventually removed from the Liberal caucus as a result.

Both decided to run as independents this election.

Jaczek is a long-time former member of provincial parliament and a former health minister in Ontario. She is also a medical doctor and spent years on staff at Women’s College Hospital in Toronto.

