Canada election: Markham–Stouffville

Voters in the Markham–Stouffville riding elected Jane Philpott who currently sits as an Independent MP, but was a Liberal Party MP at the time of the 2015 election.

Jane Philpott resigned from her cabinet position as President of the Treasury Board over the SNC-Lavalin scandal in March of 2019 citing losing “confidence” in Justin Trudeau and his handling of the affair as her reason.

In April of 2019 Philpott was kicked out of the Liberal caucus as a result of the controversy.

Philpott is running for re-election in the 2019 federal election, as an independent candidate.

Candidates

Liberal: Helena Jaczek

Conservative: Theodore Antony

NDP: Hal Berman

Green: Roy Long

PPC: Jeremy Lin

Independent: Jane Philpott

The riding sits partly in the City of Markham and partly in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville in York Region. Markham–Stouffville is made up of the eastern parts of the old Oak Ridges—Markham and Markham—Unionville ridings.

Its rough boundaries are Highway 404 on the west, Davis Drive to the north, York Durham Line in the east, and Steeles Avenue East, the Rouge River, Highway 407, McCowan Road, 16th Avenue, Highway 48 and north of 19th Avenue on the south.

The riding has a population of 126,064 people and is 282.59 square kilometres wide according to the most recent census.

Markham-Stouffville is a fairly new riding created by the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution and was legally defined in the 2013 representation order. The Conservatives took power in 2011 but the Liberal Party took the riding in the 2015 election.